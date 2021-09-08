KMC pulls down at least 40 billboards for non-payment

KOLKATA: The Advertisement department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started cracking the whip on those advertising agencies that have been continuing to evade fees or putting up hoardings or flexes beyond the earmarked size.



In the recent past, the Advertisement department has pulled down 40 hoardings in different parts of the city for non-payment or irregularities.

"We have prepared a list of 40 odd agencies with a history of default in coughing up fees or putting up banners, flexes or hoardings larger than what was promised in terms and conditions.

They have not paid fees even after the introduction of the waiver scheme in February. The crackdown has been implemented on those agencies whose dues have crossed Rs 5 lakh-mark," a senior KMC official said.

The waiver scheme was introduced after it was found that the revenue collection through advertisements had nosedived amid pandemic.

Cent percent remission in advertisement fees was allowed from the period of April till June 2020, which was followed with 75 per cent waiver for some months and again with 50 per cent remission for some months.

"We started sending bills to the agencies from February. The COVID situation was normal in February, March and half of April when they did brisk business. But they continued taking it for granted that they can go on with such unfair practices. Once, we started acting tough, the revenue through advertisements, that had freezed, started to come," the official added.