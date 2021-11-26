KMC polls to be held on Dec 19

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections will be held on December 19 and the entire process will be over by December 22. State Election Commissioner Sourav Das held a press conference where he told reporters that there will be 4,742 main polling stations along with 385 auxiliary ones spanned across 1,707 premises in the 144 wards of the KMC.

The notification issued by the State Election Commission also stated that the last date for nomination is on December 1 with the next day being reserved for scrutiny. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is on December 4. The counting dates will be likely on December 21, which will be notified soon in a separate notification by the SEC.