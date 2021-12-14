KMC polls: SEC to start 2 helplines from Dec 18

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) will launch two round-the-clock helpline numbers in connection with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections from December 18, day before the civic polls.



The number will be functional till December 21 until the end of the counting process.

The helpline numbers 033-2290-0040/0041 will be advertised widely by the SEC.

Voters facing any intimidation or hindrance in casting his/ her vote can call up at the helpline number for immediate assistance.

The state Election Commissioner right on the day of announcement of poll dates in KMC on November 25 had launched the web-based Election Grievance Management System (EGMS) through which any person can register his/ her grievance. "We are taking prompt redressal measures and are communicating the status to the complainant from time to time," a senior SEC official said.

State Election Commissioner Sourav Das will hold a meeting through video conferencing with the returning officers engaged in KMC votes and will give necessary instructions for free and fair elections on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BJP boycotted the all party meeting convened by the District Election Municipal Officer (DEMO) at his office in Alipore on Monday. They claimed that the SEC should call such a meeting at their own office at Rawdon Street.

The all party meeting was called in connection with law and order for the KMC elections.

"The office of the District Magistrate who happens to be the DEMO is an office of the state government. So how can an all party meeting be held there?" questioned BJP leader Sisir Bajoria.