KMC polls: SEC to have 11 counting venues

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) will have 11 venues across the city for counting of votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections scheduled on December 21.



There are 16 boroughs under KMC which goes for voting on December 19.

The counting centre for Borough I and II will be at Rabindra Bharati University, for Borough III, IV, V and VI at Netaji Indoor Stadium, for Borough VII at Gitanjali Stadium (southern wing) in Kasba, for Borough VIII at West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning & Administration (former David Hare Training College), for Borough IX at Hastings House in Alipore, for Borough X at Jodhpur Park Boys School, for Borough XI at Jodhpur Park Girls School, for Borough XII at Gitanjali Stadium (northern wing), for Borough XIII at Barisha High School (Behala), for Borough XIV at Thakurpukur Vivekananda College , for Borough XV at Sister Nibedita Government General Degree College (Hastings House ) and for Borough XVI at Bratachari Vidyashram school at Joka.

The maximum number of counting tables in each venue will be 14 to ensure that social distancing is maintained properly as per COVID-19 health protocols.

It has been decided that among the 4959 booths for KMC elections seven will be manned by women. All four booths at Jodhpur Park Boys School and three at Ballygunge Government High School will be manned by women .

Till date, there have been two complaints lodged with the SEC's website—one of which has already been addressed. The SEC has sought a report within 72 hours in connection with the second compliant pertaining with Model Code of Conduct violation.