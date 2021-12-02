KMC polls: HC asks state & EC to file affidavit

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the State and Election Commission to file an affidavit in connection with the planning of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, during the hearing of PIL seeking direction to the Bengal Government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold municipal polls in the state in one phase, asked the Commission about the plans (number of phases and dates) and arrangements of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election scheduled to be held on December 19.

The SEC, in an affidavit submitted to the Calcutta High Court, said it was unable to conduct civic polls in one phase because of unavailability of EVMs. To conduct civic polls in one phase, 30, 000 EVMs are required. At present, the Commission has over 15000 EMVs.

The court directed the state and Election Commission to file an affidavit in connection with the civic poll arrangements before latest by coming Monday. The next is scheduled on December 6.In an affidavit submitted before the High Court on Monday, the SEC has claimed that 85 per cent of the residents in Kolkata have received double vaccine doses followed by Howrah Municipal Corporation where 55 per cent have got both the jabs. The Commission wants to hold polls in the two civic bodies and will gradually do so for all municipalities.