KMC polls: Abhishek to take part in two road shows on Dec 15 & 16

KOLKATA: As part of the campaign for the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) civic polls, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary, will take part in two road shows in Kolkata on December 15 and 16.



Though the routes of the two rallies have not yet been finalised, it was learnt that on December 15 he would lead a rally in north Kolkata, where all the party candidates for the KMC election from the north Kolkata wards would take part.

December 16 is the last date of campaigning for the KMC election, which will be held on December 19.

On December 16, he is likely to hold a rally in south Kolkata, where the candidates contesting from the wards in south Kolkata will participate.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to address two rallies in Baghajatin and Behala on December 16. Though TMC got 126 out of 144 seats in 2015 KMC election, the party leadership had given a clear message to the rank and file that they were not taking the election lightly.

Abhishek Banerjee had held a meeting with all the candidates on December 3. He had sent across a clear message that the party would not tolerate any kind of trouble on the day of election. "Serious steps will be taken against those who will be found having connection with violence," sources said.

Trinamool has dropped 39 existing ward coordinators and replaced them with new faces. Forty five per cent of the TMC candidates are women.