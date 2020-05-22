KMC plans to pull down dilapidated buildings

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is preparing a working plan to pull down the damaged portion of old dilapidated buildings that got damaged due to the cyclone Amphan.



All the borough executive engineers have been asked to prepare a working plan. Once the plan is prepared the civic authorities will get in touch with the demolition contractors. KMC officials said as most of the labourers have gone back to their homes due to the nationwide lockdown, the contractors might get difficulty in getting them.

A portion of an old dilapidated building on Beliaghata Main Road collapsed on Wednesday. The house was not repaired for years together. The civic authorities had requested the tenants to vacate the premises which they refused. However, no one was injured. Portions of two more houses situated in Central Kolkata collapsed during the heavy rain which had lashed Kolkata as a fall out of Amphan on Wednesday evening.

The KMC authorities had evacuated the residents of two old houses situated at Paschim Putiari in southern fringes and Jorabagan in north Kolkata on Wednesday morning. In both cases the residents refused to vacate the premises. Senior civic officials later convinced them and they had been put up in an auditorium set up by KMC. Those evacuated were screened by thermal gun and they maintained physical distancing in the evacuation shelter.