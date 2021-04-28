KMC plans crematorium upgrade for Covid victims

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to augment furnaces in its existing crematoriums earmarked for the Covid victims and at the same time looking for alternative facilities in the city and its fringes for performing the last rites of the victims.



On Monday, the city recorded as many as 26 Covid deaths, surpassing the highest record of 19 deaths in October last year. "We are trying our best to create more facilities for performing last rites of Covid victims," a senior official of KMC's Health department said. North 24-Parganas, from where Covid victims are also brought to Dhapa for cremation, recorded 11 deaths on Monday.

The civic body is also planning to rope in more doms (cremation helpers) for disposal of the bodies. "The doms are overburdened and we cannot continue with such tremendous work pressure for long," said a senior official of KMC.

Presently, there are four facilities at Dhapa, two at Nimtala and two at Birjunala at Rajabagan area in Kolkata Port area.

One of the facilities at Nimtala developed a snag and the civic body has started repair work on war footing.

Meanwhile, the civic body has started another Safe Home with 100 beds at Kasba's Gitanjali Stadium.

The stadium was taken by the state Election Commission for voting purposes in South Kolkata. "We will be adding at least 150 more beds within a few days," the official added.