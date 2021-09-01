KMC parks to stay open for 2 hours more from today

KOLKATA: The parks in the city maintained by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), that are presently open for morning walk, would also open up in the late afternoon for two hours with effect from September 1. There are more than 700 parks in the city maintained by the civic body.



The duration of the parking timing in the city has been extended from 8 pm to 10 pm from September 1.

"Parks will remain open in two shifts from September 1 –from 6 am to 9 am in the morning and from 4 to 6 pm in the late afternoon for morning and evening walks. However, the childrens' park will continue to remain closed," Debasish Kumar, Member Board of Administrators, KMC in-charge of Parks and Gardens department said.

The parks were closed soon after safety restrictions were imposed in May and opened up only for morning walkers in mid June.

The morning walkers need to be fully vaccinated for entry into the parks.