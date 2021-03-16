KMC orders probe into contamination of water

Kolkata: After an incident of water contamination came to light as around 60 people fell sick in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) labour housing at ward 73, the civic body on Monday ordered probe into the matter.



Though around 60 persons had fallen sick, only 8 were admitted to hospital. Remaining people are at home. KMC is also supplying ORS and pure drinking water to all residents.

"We have already asked the Director General (water supply) to rush to the spot and examine sample of the water. Inquiry will be done to find out how the incident happened," said a senior official of the civic body.

According to sources, a few days ago several residents of the housing fell ill after consuming the water supplied by the KMC. Among them, a man identified as Bhubaneswar Das (43)—who was a labourer in the Engineering department—was admitted a few days ago in Sambhunath Pandit hospital, from where he was shifted to another hospital in Park Circus area. He died there. Sources claimed the man was suffering from other ailments.

The official said the man had died not due to consumption of contaminated water but after suffering a heart attack. "The man died due to cardiac arrest and other problems. In the death certificate, there is no mention of contamination," the official added.