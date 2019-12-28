KMC officials under Firhad Hakim's radar
Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim will himself conduct surprise visits of one out of every 10 aggrieved residents who call up at the 'Talk to Mayor programme' to ensure that officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are taking proper measures to address issues raised at the direct interactive programme. Hakim also gave instructions that complaints registered at the programme from now on will be taken up by officials not less than the level of deputy chief engineer.
The Mayor's step was prompted after one Prithwiraj Lahiri, a resident of Kamdahari in Garia who had complained of an illegal construction in his area at the 'Talk to Mayor programme' on December 7 this year, called him up at the same platform on Thursday and said that two persons identifying themselves as KMC officials had visited his place on more than one occasion and had threatened him. They had told him that the Mayor would take action against persons lodging similar complaints in the interactive programme,.
"A false propaganda is being spread that you (the Mayor) will take punitive measures against people calling up at the programme and registering similar complaints. This is dangerous and your efforts of reaching out directly to citizens is being maligned deliberately," Karmakar said.
The Mayor assured him that a team will visit his place on Monday and find out the ground reality.
"This is a very serious matter. Somebody is doing such things with vested interest. Nobody in the administration will bow down under any political pressure. Providing civic amenities and thwarting any illegal work should be assured," asserted the Mayor.
