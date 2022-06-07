KMC officials to go door-to-door to mop up property tax arrears

Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Binod Kumar has directed the concerned officials involved in property tax collection to go door-to-door for mopping up the



pending property tax.

Officials in the rank of assessor and chief manager have been asked to be more active for the realisation of the outstanding tax.

According to sources, Rs 3500 crore taxes are due and the commissioner has reiterated that additional efforts are required for recovering this property tax for the sake of revenue moblisation.

As per directions, in cases where property tax over Rs 1 crore is due, the chief manager has been asked to regularly follow up while if the due amount is between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore it should be personally handled by the assessor collector and so on.

They have been asked to maintain an individual e-file where chronologically efforts taken to realise the dues should be recorded.

The information should contain the date on which the demand was raised. The date of last payment should also be noted.

"No file should remain unattended or pending for more than sixty days without any compliance action on the file,' the circular read.

'The files for dues more than Rs 1 crore should be put to the municipal commissioner every month," read the circular.

The commissioner has maintained that in case an assessee has any dispute to the valuation, it should be examined and a reasoned order should be passed thereafter.KMC has

organised a number of camps at multi-storeyed buildings in the city for carrying out on the spot mutation of the properties so that they come under the ambit of property tax.