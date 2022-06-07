KMC officials to go door-to-door to mop up property tax arrears
Kolkata: Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Binod Kumar has directed the concerned officials involved in property tax collection to go door-to-door for mopping up the
pending property tax.
Officials in the rank of assessor and chief manager have been asked to be more active for the realisation of the outstanding tax.
According to sources, Rs 3500 crore taxes are due and the commissioner has reiterated that additional efforts are required for recovering this property tax for the sake of revenue moblisation.
As per directions, in cases where property tax over Rs 1 crore is due, the chief manager has been asked to regularly follow up while if the due amount is between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore it should be personally handled by the assessor collector and so on.
They have been asked to maintain an individual e-file where chronologically efforts taken to realise the dues should be recorded.
The information should contain the date on which the demand was raised. The date of last payment should also be noted.
"No file should remain unattended or pending for more than sixty days without any compliance action on the file,' the circular read.
'The files for dues more than Rs 1 crore should be put to the municipal commissioner every month," read the circular.
The commissioner has maintained that in case an assessee has any dispute to the valuation, it should be examined and a reasoned order should be passed thereafter.KMC has
organised a number of camps at multi-storeyed buildings in the city for carrying out on the spot mutation of the properties so that they come under the ambit of property tax.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT