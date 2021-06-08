KMC officials set to interact with people twice a week in virtual mode

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar will now be available on virtual platform twice a week for one hour where issues related to citizens' services can be raised by the common people in the city.

Kumar can be accessed in zoom platform on every Wednesday and Saturday from 11 am to 12 noon.

"The Commissioner has made the arrangement amidst the Covid situation as people are wary to move out of their residences and turn up at the KMC office for meeting him physically on civic issues.

Moreover , with the suspension of public transport it is difficult for common people to travel from one place to another," said a senior official of KMC.

Virtual meeting with Special Municipal Commissioner has also been arranged in the same platform twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 11 am to 12 noon. Assessment collection, licence, KMC markets, amusement tax and car parking related issues can be addressed to the Special Municipal Commissioner.

The e-mail of both the Commissioner and the Special Commissioner has also been uploaded in the Facebook page of Kolkata Municipal Corporation where citizens can also address their problems,

The meeting id along with the passcode and the procedure to enter the zoom platform has been mentioned in the notification related to this matter.

Firhad Hakim Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators can be reached directly by a phone call every Saturday for one hour through the Talk to KMC progamme.

In another development Satyendranath Dey has been appointed the co-ordinator of Borough V of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Dey is also the co-ordinator of ward 43 of the civic body.

The Borough co-ordinator's post was lying vacant since Aparajita Dasgupta became a Covid victim on May 7.