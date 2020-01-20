KMC official files complaint against misused Census pics

Kolkata: A KMC official has lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station, alleging that some unknown miscreants have copied a few pictures of Census 2011 from the KMC website and circulated them through WhatsApp, claiming that National Population Register (NPR) would take place in Bengal.



According to police, on Monday Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Chief Manager (Census) of KMC, informed police that he came to know about some messages where it has been claimed that NPR will take place soon. To substantiate the claim, unknown miscreants have circulated a few pictures. After checking the same, KMC officials found that those pictures belong to KMC.

It has been alleged that unknown miscreants are trying to create panic among people by misinforming about NPR. On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma stated that a case has been initiated on the basis of the complaint.