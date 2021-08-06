KMC not to administer Covishield doses today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not be able to administer Covishield from its vaccination centres in the city on Friday due to short supply of vaccine doses.



"We will not be able to administer Covishield from 102 urban primary health centres and 50 mega centres in the city on Friday. We are not sure whether we will be able to start vaccination from Saturday. It depends entirely on availability of the vaccine doses," a senior official of KMC's Health department said.

The civic body, however, will be providing Covaxin doses from its 40 health centres and mega centres as usual. The second dose will be given in the first half while first dose in the second half.As per estimates of KMC, Covishield was provided from 102 centres with an average of 200 people from each centre daily. Majority of the people in the city have received Covishield.