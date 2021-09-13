KMC not to administer Covaxin from today

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not be able to administer Covaxin from its 39 urban primary health centres and its mega centres with effect from Monday until further order due to lack of vaccine supply from the centre.



"We will not be able to provide any dose of covaxin from Monday (September 13). However, Covishield jab will be provided from the 101 centres and other mega centres of the civic body," a senior official of KMC's Health department said.

Meanwhile, Bengal has cumulatively administered 3.36 crore first doses and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.34 crore so far.

State has consistently administered over 5 lakh doses in a row for one week and also on a number of occasions as well. State has crossed 12 lakh daily vaccinnation mark one time while it achieved 7 lakh milestones on two occasions.

As many as 2,816 common vaccination centers have been operational throughout the state. Around 3,925 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far. State health department aims to conduct more vaccination in September compared to the figure in August if it receives adequate number of doses from the Centre on time. State government has already given a directive to all the district administrations to ensure that only government employees are involved in the vaccination drive and there should not be 'any political interference'.