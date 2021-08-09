KMC mulls new building norm involving completion certificate

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is mulling to come up with a legislature, wherein an architect or an Licensed Building Surveyor (LBS) will have to ensure that persons at the time of checking into an apartment get the completion certificate (CC).

In more than one instance, a flat owner had checked into a flat but the promoter had not handed the CC to him for years.

"In some cases, people had been asked to check into their flats with the promise of hand over of CC after some days. However, the concerned promoter has not given them CC for several years. Later, when these people applied for CC, irregularities were detected and the flat owners had to pay the penalty. There is no reason that flat owners should suffer. I have asked the Municipal Commissioner to examine the possibility of a legislation in Building Rules so that the concerned architect of LBS ensures that the promoter hands over CC to the flat owners right at the time when they check in," Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators said during Talk To Kolkata Municipal Corporation programme on Saturday.

An elderly person, who stays in an apartment at Chandi Ghosh Lane in ward 97, had called up Hakim and sought his assistance for CC to the three-storied apartment in which he had been living since 2012.

He pointed out that 6 families living in that particular complex had been facing the same issue despite having paid assessment fees.

He, along with the other flat owners, were advised to apply for CC in the concerned borough office through an LBS.

Hakim instantly fixed an appointment with the concerned borough engineer in this matter.

"There is no problem with staying in the flat but if a flat owner wants to sell it, then the CC is required," Hakim maintained.