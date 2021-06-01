KMC mulls giving jabs to elderly at their homes

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation is working out modalities of vaccinating elderly as well as persons with physical disabilities in their respective residences.



Meanwhile, the elderly people who are unable to register for vaccination through Cowin portal heaved a sigh of relief on Monday with KMC kicking off walk-in inoculation drive for persons above 60 years of age.

"There is no need of Cowin registration. Persons aged above 60 years can walk-in with their aadhar card and take the jab from our health centres without any hassle. The facility is being available from 10 am to 1 pm," Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators, in-charge of KMC's Health department said.

The registration of the elderly will be done at the vaccine centres itself. Ghosh visited a number of health centres in north Kolkata on Monday to supervise the vaccination of the elderly.

Covishield vaccine for those aged above 60 years are being provided from 113 centres in the city.