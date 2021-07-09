KMC mulls beginning of pending assessment & mutation at doorstep

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up camps at the housing complexes and high rises in the city for speeding up the process of pending assessment and mutation in the city.



The civic body has identified some 5,000 cases where mutation has been pending for a long time. The Assessment department of the civic body hopes to start the initiative from July 15. "We will be forming some separate teams for this mutation at doorstep service. People are finding it difficult to turn up at the KMC office for availing such services amidst COVID restrictions," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation said.

A senior official of KMC's Assessment department said that there are a number of cases that are pending only because of some basic documentation.

"These cases can be resolved easily on a day to day basis through these camps," the Kolkata Municipal Corporation official added.

Most of these pending assessments and mutation are from the apartments in the added areas in the city while some cases are from south and north Kolkata too.

"We have a target to hold at least 15 camps in this month itself. We believe that out of 5,000 cases, at least half are pending because of some minor documentation related issues. The other cases that are complicated like thika tenancy or waterbody related will, however, take time to resolve," the official said. In recent times there has been a number of phone calls at the Talk to KMC programme regarding long pending mutation. "The citizens will be assisted in filling up forms related to unit area assessment in connection with property tax at these camps too," added the official.