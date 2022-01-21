KMC mulling legal proceedings to acquire non-assessed lands

Kolkata: Non-availability of the Completion Certificate (CC) will not be a deterrent in conducting property assessment in the city. The owners can furnish self-declaration for assessment and can also do mutation of the property at a later stage.



The announcement was made by Mayor Firhad Hakim after a review meeting with the Assessment department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

If the property is on government land then allotment letter and self-declaration will be needed for assessment while in case of private ownership, self-declaration and possession will be required. The entire process can be executed online as well as offline. "No land in the city should remain non-assessed. We will put up signboards on such non-assessed lands stating that the property provisionally belongs to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. This will make the owner turn up and do the needful in assessment of the land," Hakim said.

He added that the KMC will put up display boards declaring names of defaulters in front of industrial establishments, tax payments of which are pending for a long time. "We have witnessed that some industrial establishments are deliberately not coughing up tax and several crores are pending in case of more than one such big establishments. If they continue to evade taxes, then legal proceedings will be initiated for attaching such properties," he added.