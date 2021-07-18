KMC may allow construction on land upto 5 cottah without prior building sanction plan

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) may allow construction of houses on land upto 5 cottah without prior sanction of building plan.



"Presently, residences on 3 cottah land with a height upto 200 square metres do not require building plan sanction from Kolkata Municipal Corporation for starting construction. We are readying a proposal for allowing this discretion on land beyond 3 cottah. Once it is prepared we will place the same at the Board of Administrators' for necessary nod," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC said.

The move is aimed at reducing delay in process of getting building sanction plan. The person who wants to build a house can entrust the responsibility of his proposed dwelling to a Licenced Building Surveyor (LBS) empanelled with Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Building

department. The LBS collects the mutation certificate, ensures that there is no dispute regarding land titles, fills up the requisite form for the purpose, submit the fees etc.

The declaration of the structural stability of the building is also given by the LBS who gives in writing that the entire construction process will be executed as per legal procedures. The Building department at a later stage supervises whether the building is being constructed as per legal provision and if it is found that there is any sort of deviation from rules, the license of the LBS can be cancelled.

Hakim on Saturday received a phone call at the Talk to KMC programme where a resident of Bhuban Mohan Roy Road in Behala complained of not getting water supply while taking up construction of a G+ 3 building that was sanctioned two years back. "I have made it clear that building sanction should be given simultaneously with drainage and water supply sanction plan. Hence I am amazed how this happened," Hakim said.

The Chairman Board of Administrators also directed Director General (Water Supply) Mainak Mukherjee to take immediate measures for water supply to the said building.