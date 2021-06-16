Top
KMC likely to start giving jabs to people above 18 after June 21

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is expected to start vaccination of persons in the age group of 18-44 years after June 21."If the supply of vaccine from the Centre regularises we will start inoculating those in the age group of 18-44 after June 21,"Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators, in-charge of Health department said.

Presently, the civic body is providing the jab to persons who are 45-year-old and above at its health centres across the city. There are 39 centres that administer Covaxin while Covishield is being given from 104 centres.

