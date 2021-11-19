KMC launches WhatsApp service to apply for life & death certificates

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has launched a WhatsApp service for application of birth and death certificate and appointment with the Municipal Commissioner.

A person seeking these services will simply have to type Hi or Hello in the WhatsApp number 8335999111 following which interaction will begin with the person and accordingly he/she will be provided with the date and timing about when he/she will turn up at the KMC for availing the services. "The service will allocate specific timing to a beneficiary and hence not only the waiting time will get reduced but also there will not be too much gathering at a particular time,"a senior KMC official said. It has been found that on an average 24 cases related to these services can be dealt in an hour.

The KMC will go on integrating other municipal services like water supply, mutation etc in the WhatsApp service.

Firhad Hakim, chairman Board of Administrators, KMC said Rs 57.87 crore have been spent by the present civic board

for setting up water treatment plants, booster pumping stations and capsule booster pumping stations. The Palta and Garden Reach Waterworks are supplying 500 million gallons of water to the city.

"Kolkata is self sufficient in terms of water supply and the civic body since 2015 has taken measures for providing the best of civic amenities," he added.