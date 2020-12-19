KMC launches water sprayer for washing roads, trees

Kolkata: In a bid to curb dust pollution in the city, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) launched a high pressure water sprayer connected with the water tank at Chetla for washing of roads and trees. The machine has been designed and manufactured by the engineering wing of KMC, which was formed some months back with the approval of Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators (BOA).

The modern machine was launched by Hakim in the presence of member BOA, Tarak Singh, who is in-charge of the engineering wing."The machine will require no manpower for operation. It will be mounted on a tricycle for the purpose of spraying. It can serve a 4 fold function that includes road washing, tree washing, sanitisation and spraying of mosquito oil," Singh said. Hakim said the civic body had planned to come up with 100 such machines in the next few months for spraying purposes in all 144 wards.

"Our mist cannon machine will be used for creating mist in the air to reduce pollution in those places where the level is on the higher side as per the data available from West Bengal Pollution Control Board," Hakim added.