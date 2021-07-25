KMC launches facility to obtain 'Encumbrance Certificate' against specific premises no.

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) launched the facility of obtaining 'Encumbrance Certificate' against a specific premises number/assessee number at a single mouse click so that the buyer or the investor can know whether any encumbrance is associated with that particular property that he/she proposes to buy, as per KMC records.



"This is a significant step towards Ease of Doing Business (EODB). There have been a number of cases in the recent past when people have complained of facing problems after purchase of properties. They have alleged of being misguided while purchasing the same," Firhad Hakim, Chairman of the Board Of Administrators, KMC said after formally launching the website related to encumbrance at the KMC headquarters on Saturday. The website has been developed under the guidance of KMC Commissioner Binod Kumar.

A senior KMC official said that the new facility will enable a person to know in a single mouse click all the details about the status of the property that he/she is proposing to purchase. He/she will know whether there are any unpaid bills related to the same like trade license, water supply, drainage and most importantly whether any legal case is pending against that particular property. The website also has the option of immediate clearing of any pending fees in online mode.

Till date, the buyer / investor had to engage a lawyer or a professional for 'searching' of a particular property before buying the same, which was a lengthy process.