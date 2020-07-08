KMC launches dengue awareness drive

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) launched its campaign to create awareness against Dengue on Tuesday. .



The drive will continue till August 31. It has been launched to make people aware about the dos and don'ts to check the spread of Dengue through public address

system.

Health workers will go to all the 144 wards

Debashis Biswas, Chief Vector Control Officer said that to make the anti-Dengue drives successful, participation of the people is mandatory. House and flat owners are requested to clean the containers where water is stored at least once in a week and ensure that the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs are properly covered. The KMC is giving stress on house to house visit by its staffs. The thrust areas are the construction sites, closed educational institutions and office buildings. The builders have been requested not to store water at the construction sites.

The civic authorities have identified 31 vulnerable wards and 26 bordering wards where intense anti Dengue drives will be carried out. Already meetings in all the 13 boroughs have been completed where ward coordinators, medical and vector control officers were present.

People will be requested to get in touch with the KMC's urban health units which are situated in every ward if they are found suffering from

fever.

The KMC has set up 15 clinics exclusively to test blood samples to detect Dengue.