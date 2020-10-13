KMC launches award for Pujas that adhere to Covid protocols

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) organised the curtain raiser of 'Kolkata Shree awards 2020' through webinar mode on Tuesday with the emphasis on awarding Puja committees who will take effective measures in COVID-19 awareness and organise their Pujas by maintaining Covid protocols in the best possible manner.



"We have brought a significant change in the nature of awarding the community Pujas in the city. We will acknowledge those community Pujas who will be able to hold Pujas in adherence to health protocols related to Covid and will be able to reach out through virtual platform to the people so that they can observe the Puja right from their home," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators.

The awards will be in the category of Best of the Best Social Responsibility, Best Social Responsibility, Best Safety, Best Social Subject , Best Social Alertness Message, Best Environment, Best Cleanliness, Best Organisation Strength , Best Social Awareness, Mayor's Choice, Best

Puja in the judgment of the people and Best Measures to fight Corona.

Theatre artist Rudraprasad Sengupta who flagged off the 'Kolkata Shree awards' in virtual mode proposed for inclusion of Best Child Friendly Puja in the award category which was immediately accepted.

The 'Kolkata Shree awards' introduced since 2011 have been awarding Puja committees under various categories like best theme, best lighting, best innovation and similar categories. "In the previous years, the awards were given on things like theme, décor and similar factors for ensuring a crowd pulling puja. But this year we have deliberately brought a change in the categories as we want people to observe social and physical distancing even if they resort to visit the Puja pandals," said Hakim.

Puja committees interested to take part in the 'Kolkata Shree awards' can apply through forms available in the website – kolkatashreekmc.in from Tuesday.