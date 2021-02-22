KMC keen on setting up Maa kitchens in all govt hospitals

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is eager to set up Maa kitchens in all the state-run hospitals here.



"We have started the kitchen at SSKM hospital on Saturday and the response has been overwhelming. If other state hospitals in the city can provide us space, we are ready to start the facility there too," Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC said.

The Maa scheme that was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while delivering the interim annual financial statement on February 5 was rolled out in all 16 boroughs under the KMC on Monday. Under this scheme, people can avail 'Egg thali' at only Rs 5.

The authorities of SSKM hospital called up Hakim on Friday night and asked him whether such a kitchen can be put up inside the hospital as they have already arranged for space. Hakim readily responded.

"The demand has been huge and we will be having more quantity from Sunday. People not only from Kolkata but from the rural areas come in large numbers at the hospital daily," said Hakim.

He added that all ward coordinators of KMC have been asked to arrange space near markets, courts or in places where there is gathering of people so that more kitchens can be set up. Maa kitchen has already been rolled out in many urban areas in the state.

Hakim said such a kitchen can be started near busy railway stations like Sealdah if space is available.