KMC introduces free cancer screening at every borough

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is introducing free cancer screening camps at selected urban primary health centres (UPHC) in each of its 16 boroughs in the city.



The initiative, a joint effort by Health department of KMC and Indian Medical Association, was inaugurated by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim at Mayor's Health Clinic in Chetla on Saturday.

These cancer detection camps will be held at selected UPHCs in each borough once a month for one year on a rotational basis. Facilities for detection of oral, breast and cervical cancer by specialist doctors and trained paramedical staff will be provided at these camps free-of-cost.

According to doctors late screening of cancer patients have been a major impediment for their recovery from the disease. "We often ignore a small tumor, symptoms like pain while swallowing food or drinks or something swollen on the breast of women that may be dangerous in later stage. This is where these screening centres will be beneficial. If the screening diagnose cancer, then the patient will be referred to government hospitals or private establishments that accepts Swasthya Sathi scheme for treatment," Santanu Sen, state secretary of Indian Medical Association said.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that KMC has already provided NOC for setting up such detection centres.

Some private hospitals have been asked to earmark 10 of its bed for referral and consequent treatment of such patients who are diagnosed with cancer after screening at such detection camps.

KMC has already furnished a list of such camps which will be held at its UPHCs this month mentioning the dates.

Seven more camps will be held in Borough II, X, XVI, III, I, XII and VIII on July 4, 5, 8, 12, 20, 27 and 30 respectively.