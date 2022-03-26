KMC installs modernised valves to augment water supply

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is installing some modernised valves in water supply lines in places close to Eastern Metropolitan Bypass for augmentation of water supply in the area.

Water is supplied in these wards through Jai Hind Water Treatment plant at Dhapa.

The need for augmentation of the water capacity of Jai Hind Water Treatment plant that presently has capacity of 30 million gallon was felt as it was found that the valves in supply lines to various places have been damaged due to prolonged use.

"It was necessary to replace the old valves with new modernised valves. So filtered water supply to various booster pumping stations from Jai Hind was temporarily stopped on Saturday morning and work for replacement of the valves was taken up on a war footing. Supply will be normalised from Sunday morning," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Hakim added that if all the valves in the water supply line could have been replaced then the supply would be much better but funds have been a constraint.

"So we are replacing valves only in those places where there is an urgency," Hakim added.

Supply of filtered water to G J Khan Booster Pumping Station, Mukundapur Booster Pumping Station, Anandapur Booster Pumping Station, Patuli Booster Pumping Station, Telipara Booster Pumping Station, C. N Roy Road Booster Pumping Station, G. S. Bose Road Booster Pumping Station, Topsia Booster Pumping Station, including different Capsule Booster Pumping Station/Head Works under Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa command zone was temporarily suspended from 10 am on Saturday.

So Picnic Garden, Anandapur, Mukundapur, Patuli, Garia, Hatgachia, Metropolitan, Topsia, China Town, Arupota, Baghajatin area, New Garia, Baishnabghata were among the areas that did not receive filtered water.

"The flow of water that is drawn from Ganga to the water treatment plant at Dhapa will be augmented by replacing these new valves. The population in the area have gone up since 2014 when the water treatment plant was set up. So we are increasing its capacity by another 20 million gallon," a senior official of KMC's Water Supply department said.