KMC initiates process to hand over compensation to kin of Covid victims

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated the process of handing over compensation to the family members of



the COVID victims. The state government had announced compensation for the

family of the COVID victims earlier.

"We had given compensation to a few of the families of COVID victims in a sporadic manner. Now, we have streamlined the process for fast tracking the same. The nod from the state Election Commission has been sought," a senior KMC official said.

Family member of a victim can apply both in online and offline mode for claiming the compensation. The forms have been made available at the borough executive health offices. The application should be submitted in the respective boroughs.

Applications can also be made through KMC's website www.kmcgov.in‌ .

A compensation of Rs 50000 will be awarded after

verification of the application. The Aadhaar card, death certificate (with mention

of death due to COVID), details of beneficiary bank account and documents associated with relationship of the victim with the applicant should be furnished along with the application.