KMC hopes to revamp Siriti crematorium in 18 months: Official

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim accompanied by Member Mayor-in-Council (Sewerage and Drainage)



Tarak Singh visited the Siriti crematorium located near Tollygunge in south Kolkata whose rejuvenation work has just begun.

The KMC has acquired 14 cottah land adjacent to the premises of the crematorium for expansion. Two electric furnaces and a wooden pyre for performing last rites of deceased persons will be added and the entire premises will be beautified.

Tolly Nullah and the temple located beside the crematorium will be rejuvenated with Rs 7.5 crore being allocated for the project. The civic body expects to complete facelift in another 18 months, said an official. Presently, there are two furnaces in the crematorium and one of them may be closed on alternate basis while executing the renovation work. It was badly in need of a facelift with no major renovation work being undertaken for a long time.

"The pressure of cremating bodies at Keoratala is increasing day-by-day. So Siriti will reduce pressure," a senior civic body official said.

Singh later in the day visited the drainage canals off EM Bypass to find out whether

the metro railway authorities have demolished temporary structures that were created at some places within the canal so that drainage does not get choked. They had promised to do so by June 7. Singh expressed his displeasure over the blockage beside Nonadanga pumping station with the monsoon knocking at the door.

He gave necessary instructions to do the needful latest by June 15, which the metro authorities agreed. The drainage of water from parts of Selimpur, Jadavpur and Kasba will be affected if this drainage canal that leads to Bidyadhari is not cleared.