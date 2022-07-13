KMC holds 'Public Health Outreach' programme

kolkata: Under the initiative taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Ward 95 organises "Public Health Outreach Camp" on Tuesday to help bring medical facilities closer to people who cannot reach hospitals.



The camp was held between 10:30 am and 1 pm. In an hour since the commencement, around 55 people had visited the camp, which was divided into three sections- eye checkup, general medicine and orthopedics. By the end of the camp, 102 people had registered for check-up.

Each section was led by doctors and accompanied by the local health workers.

A total of 15 health care workers were assigned for the entire floor. Few of whom were assigned to the registration section and some for giving out free medicines to the patients, as per the prescription signed by the doctors.

Camps like these are being held every month in different localities.

This month it was held on the first floor of a club near Azadgarh market. According to the local health care workers, the camp was mostly popular amongst people above the age of 18, middle-aged people and there were also few from the 70+ age group.

Mostly people from this ward come in; sometimes even people from afar, who have come to know about this initiative by relatives living under the ward.

The list of doctors included Dr Goutam Dutta, an eye specialist, Dr Swapan Ghosh, an orthopaedic specialist; Dr A Dasgupta, general physician, Dr Sinha and Dr Rohan are from the Ward 95 Health Centre.

A KMC health worker, who had come to the camp to consult an orthopaedic specialist, said, "It is good for camps like this to be set up for people, especially for someone like me who most of the time does not get time to go for a proper health check-up."