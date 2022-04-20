KMC holds on-spot mutation camps at some high-rises

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is holding camps at a number of multi storeyed buildings in the city for carrying out on-the-spot mutation of the properties.



A huge amount of property tax from the housing complexes are due as mutation of these properties have not been done. On April 29, a camp will be held at '42' on Chowringree Road, which is a G+ 61 building. There are 65 residential flats in '42' but as the properties have not come under mutation the civic body is not getting any tax from these properties.

"Since we started the Talk to Mayor programme in June 2019, we have received a number of calls from residents of housing complexes or highrises claiming that their mutation is pending even after they had checked in their respective flats. Camps were organised in July- August last year at some of these buildings but the pace did not pick up due to restrictions of COVID-19 pandemic. Now with situations improving, we have laid special emphasis on holding of camps for mutation of such properties. We have plans to hold 10 to 12 camps every month on an average on the premises of highrises where a number of mutations are pending," a senior official of KMC's assessment department said.

Presently, non-availability of completion certificate (CC) is not a deterrent in conducting property assessment in the city. The owners can furnish self-declaration for assessment and can do mutation of the property. Property tax collection contributes the maximum revenue in KMC's exchequer and in the 2021-22 fiscal, the civic body has collected Rs 884 crore.