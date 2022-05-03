KMC forms panel to address waterlogging issues in city

KOLKATA: Ahead of the monsoons, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has formed a committee to take precautionary measures to prevent waterlogging issues in the city.



"We have formed a committee. It would conduct an engineering assessment on the current situation of various canals in Kolkata," said Tarak Singh, member Mayor-in-Council (Drainage and Sewerage system) of KMC, after conducting a meeting with officials of State Disaster Management Office and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Office where a number of decisions were taken.

Measures will be taken to identify the problems (waterlogging and drainage issues) during the monsoons. It will examine various audit reports and take help from IIT Kharagpur. In order to carry out any new work or construction along the canal, permission has to be obtained jointly from the KMC and the SEZ office.

It is learnt that the state government had earlier asked the KMC (Drainage and Sewerage department) to submit a report on the present situation of the sewerage system in the city. The report has been submitted by the KMC.