KMC forms Mayor's grievance cell

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has constituted Mayor' s Grievance Cell to fast track citizen-centric services and quickly dispose of the grievances.



The nine-member grievance cell comprises officials from a number of departments of KMC that includes solid waste management, health, property tax valuation among others.

Kalicharan Banerjee, OSD to Mayor

will head the Mayor's Grievance Cell. Besides, the formation of the cell there has been a number of reshuffles in the administrative level

of KMC. Debasish Chakraborty Director General (DG) of Parks & Gardens department has been given the charge of Institute of Urban Management. (IUM). Debasish Kar of IUM has been reinstated in Chakraborty's place.

Biswajit Majumder who was DG of Town Planning & Town Development and Tolly Nullah project has been given the charge of Bustee Development. Sukanta Majumdar, DG of Bustee Development department has been awarded the charge of Roads department. Soumitra Bhattacharjee who was DG (Roads) has been given the charge of TP & TD and Tolly Nullah project.

Anindya Karforma , DG (Building) has been given additional charge of Heritage and Environment department.