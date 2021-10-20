KMC focuses on awareness drive for Covid, dengue & malaria tests

kolkata: The Health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday laid special emphasis on spreading awareness regarding dengue, malaria. The civic body also urged people not to hesitate in undertaking COVID-19, malaria and dengue tests, if they have symptoms particularly fever. All the ward health units were reopened on Tuesday, following cancellation of leaves of KMC's health department employees.



"We conducted exhaustive miking in all the wards and tried to reach out to as many citizens as possible with the message of awareness regarding maintaining cleanliness to prevent mosquito breeding. It is not possible for KMC people to check every single household whether water is lying stagnant on roofs, flower pots and similar places. The awareness of the people is of utmost importance," Tapan Dasgupta, outgoing chairman of Borough X said.

Dengue and malaria cases in 12 wards in Dasgupta's area that covers Golf Green, Lake Gardens and adjacent areas are under control and COVID cases have been hovering around 20-mark everyday.

Anndya Kishore Routh, outgoing chairman of Borough III that comprise of Ultadanga, Beliaghata , Maniktala and adjacent areas, said people have taken it seriously and the health units saw a good turnout for various tests. Around 20000 people were vaccinated in the city on Tuesday. Apart from Sundays, there will be holidays only on October 20, November 4, 6, 10, 15 and 19.