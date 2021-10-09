KMC felicitates staff for keeping roads water-free

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Friday felicitated its employees for keeping roads free from waterlogging during by-election held in Bhabanipur constituency on September 30.



"We are felicitating 150 employees for their hard work to fulfill our commitment to Election Commission of conducting free and fair election and keeping roads free from waterlogging," said Tarak Singh, member, Board of Administrators and in-charge of the drainage department of KMC, along with senior officials, after distributing t-shirts among the employees on KMC premises.

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata on September 29, leading to waterlogging in parts of the metropolis that threw life out of gear.

The KMC pressed into service a large number of pumps to drain water from the submerged thoroughfares.

"We thank KMC for recognising our hard work. We worked 24 hours to clear water in Khidirpur and Bhabanipur," said Suvankar Naskar, who works in sewerage cleaning section of KMC.