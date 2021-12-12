KMC elections: Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Giriraj Singh among BJP's star campaigners

Kolkata: With the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election just a week away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced names of the star campaigners who will canvass for the party's nominees.



They are Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Ramkripal Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Debasree Chowdhury and SS Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, despite best efforts the state BJP has failed to mobilize party workers for the forthcoming civic polls.

The party offices that had been set up before 2021 Assembly election are all closed as most of the BJP workers have either left the party or refused to work.

The door-to-door campaign launched by the candidates have failed to take off due to lack of party activists.

The state BJP unit has decided to bring party workers from Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and even Jhargram. Getting booth agents have become a major issue. It was learnt that the star campaigners will take part in road shows and central meetings. The campaign will end on December 16 and some state leaders raised questions as to what benefit the party will get by deploying the central leaders.

They said the central leadership have failed to understand that leaders from outside cannot be effective unless the organisation is made strong.