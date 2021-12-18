KMC elections: Movement of political functionaries restricted

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) will not allow political functionaries getting security cover from the state or by the Centre to remain present in the constituencies in which they are not electors after the end of the campaign period that got over at 5 pm on Friday.



The SEC feels that this step will be a major stride in ensuring free and fair elections in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on December 19.

The Commission will also restrict these political functionaries' movements in respect of his/her visit to his/her allotted polling station, for casting vote and leaving the polling station immediately thereafter on the polling day. However, no security personnel will be allowed to accompany such a person inside the polling station. He/she will not be allowed to move around in the constituency freely on the poll day. However, the Commission has clarified that this will not be applicable to the contesting candidates.

Kolkata Police commando force began route march in several areas in the city as a confidence building measure. All borders leading into the territorial jurisdiction of the KMC will be sealed and vehicles entering the area will be checked.

At least 23,000 police personnel will be on duty on election day that includes 5,000 from the state police.

The police are already maintaining a vigil on incomplete buildings, community halls, marriage halls, lodges, guest houses, hotels, stadium etc as directed by the SEC with the campaign period getting over. "We have given instructions to seize any unauthorised vehicle without permit, used by any political party or candidate. No bike rallies will be allowed," a senior SEC official said.

The candidates' camp will also be under close watch to ensure that electors are able to access their respective polling stations without any undue influence, threat or force from any source.