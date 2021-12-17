KMC election: Special security arrangements for sensitive booths

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) will have special security arrangements for the 1,139 sensitive booths spread across 786 premises on the day of Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls on December 19. There will be special QRT deployment with additional armed police force and an officer in the rank of inspector and above will be manning these booths.



According to sources in the SEC, the highest number of sensitive booths — 250 — are located in Borough VII followed by Borough I where there are 112 booths and Borough III with 100 booths. The lowest number of sensitive booths — 22 — are located in Borough XIII.

The total number of polling booths earmarked for the KMC polls is 4,959 among which 4,739 are main while 220 are auxiliary booths.

Among the 220 sectors to be deployed on the poll day, the highest number — 33 will be in Borough VII, followed by 30 in Borough X. The lowest number will be in Borough II where there will be 9 sectors.

Interestingly, among the polling stations, seven, which will be manned by women, have been designated as model booth by the SEC. Among these, three will be located at Ballygunge Government High School in ward 69 under Borough VIII and four at Jodhpur Park Boys' School in ward 93 under Borough X.

"The Commissioner Excise department has issued orders for dry day from 5 pm of December 17 till completion of polls on December 19. The campaign will end on 5 pm on December 17," P Ulaganathan, District Municipal Election Officer said.

He added that the total number of polling personnel engaged are 25,826. "Extra winter allowance of Rs 250 will be provided in addition to normal allowance for all polling persons," he said.