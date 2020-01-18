KMC & Eastern Railways conduct food safety training at Sealdah Station
Kolkata: The Medical Department of Eastern Railways, Kolkata in collaboration with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) conducted food safety training and food testing through mobile units at the concourse of Sealdah Railway station on Saturday.
The initiative 'Food Safety on wheels' aimed to reach out to the rail passengers through the scheme initiated by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).
The basic objective behind this programme is to instil confidence among the consumers that the food is safe to eat which is an important part of food safety ecosystem.
To ensure that the food served is safe food safety on wheels conducted sample testing for common adulterants in milk, spices, grains, water, edible oils and other prepared food which are served to the rail passengers through different pantry cars and static catering units situated at the Sealdah Railway station. The mobile units also helped in awareness building around food safety, hygiene and promoting healthy eating habits among citizens at large. It also conducted the training and certification programme for food handlers and supervisors at the Sealdah Railway station.
The programme was organised in the presence of Dr Sanghamitra Chatterjee, additional Chief Medical Superintendent, Old Koilaghat and Designated Officer, Eastern Railway, Dr Sarmistha Mukhopadhyay, Food Analyst and KMC officials among others.
