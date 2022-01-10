KMC draws plan for Covid test of Gangasagar pilgrims

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has chalked out an elaborate plan to do RT-PCR tests to Gangasagar pilgrims.



Pilgrims in great numbers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have been arriving at the camps on their way to Sagar Islands. Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor-in-charge of KMC's Health department, said two camps on Strand Road and behind the statue of Gostha Pal in Maidan area had been set up to do RT-PCR tests on the pilgrims. Those found to be infected are sent to the Safe Home set up by the civic authorities. Arrangements have been made in the hospital for those whose condition will deteriorate.

The KMC has set up camps to give vaccines to those pilgrims, who have not taken two doses, Ghosh said. The camps are being monitored round the clock by senior civic officials of the Health department. The civic authorities are carrying out a special cleaning operation where the makeshift camps for the pilgrims have been set up. Some NGOs are providing food to the pilgrims and helping the KMC to maintain cleanliness.