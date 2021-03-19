KMC court awards 5 years imprisonment to 5, slaps 50K fine for illegal construction

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation Court on Thursday convicted five people and awarded them five years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on charges of illegally constructing four extra floors on a two storeyed building in Hare Krishna Konar Road, ward number 60 in borough VI.



The order was issued by senior Municipal Magistrate of the municipal court.

In March 2019, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) engineers had visited the site and issued a stop work notice. After a few days, despite the notice, the construction still continued.

This apart, one of the floors was also used for commercial purpose without proper fire permission.

The accused, Md Imran Nasim, Md Ibrar Nasim, Md Irfan Nasim, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and Saddam Ahmed Siddiqui have been given five years of imprisonment on charges of unauthorized construction.

The extra floors of the building, from third floor to sixth floor, will also be demolished.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Court had also imposed Rs 6, 88, 800 on four persons on charges of illegal construction in Jagaddhar Lane, ward number 31 borough III under Phool Bagan police station.

In December 2017, KMC engineers had visited the site and issued a stop work notice. However, the accused continued the construction work and case was registered.

Each of the four accused - Samar Kumar Bose, Sanath Kumar Bose, Pratima Ghosh and Triparna Ghosh – paid fine of Rs 1,72, 200 individually. And were given one day imprisonment.