KMC councillors take oath

Kolkata: Newly-elected councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) took oath on Friday.



The oath was administered by State Principal Secretary of Municipal Affairs Department Khalil Ahmed at the KMC headquarters.

"Independent and Congress candidates have taken the oath today. A TMC councillor could not do so due to illness. Those who have not taken today will take oath between 11 am and 1 pm on Monday (December 27, 2021)," said Firhad Hakim,who has been unanimously elected as the Mayor.

The Trinamool Congress won the KMC polls with a landslide victory on December 21. Independent candidates — Ayesha Kaneez (ward number 43), Purbasa Naskar (war number 141) and Rubina Naaz (ward number 135) took oath on Friday. Congress candidates — Wasim Ansari (ward number 137) and Santosh Pathak (ward number 45) also took oath as councillors.

BJP candidates — Meena Devi Purohit (ward number 22), Vijay Ojha (ward number 23) and Sajal Ghosh (ward number 50) — and Left Front candidates — Madhuchhanda Deb (ward number 92) and Nandita Roy (ward number 103) did not turn up for the oath-talking ceremony.

Hakim pointed out that the Mayor and MMIC will take oath on December 28, 2021. After the oath-taking ceremony, a press conference will be conducted and briefing will be done in connection with the development work of the Corporation.

The KMC focus will highlight on the 10-point development agenda mentioned in the manifesto. The review meetings will be conducted. This apart, senior councillors will also train the newcomers.