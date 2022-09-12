KMC Councillor Ranjit Shil's son found hanging inside his office

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of the son of the ward 133 councillor, Ranjit Shil, on Saturday night.



Pintu Shil (24) was found hanging using a belt as ligature inside the office of Ranjit near their residence.

On Saturday night when Pintu did not return home, his family members tried to reach him over phone, but they failed to contact him.

When they went to the office, they found it was locked from inside.

Despite repeated knocking on the door, when Pintu did not respond, the door was broken.

After entering the office, it was found that Pintu was hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ekbalpore where he was declared brought dead. Police have sent the body for autopsy examination. Though no complaint was lodged in connection with the unnatural death of Pintu, cops of Metibruz police station are probing the matter to find out if any foul play is there behind his death. No suicide note has been found.