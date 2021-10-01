KMC, cops to urge owners to vacate dilapidated houses

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities along with the city police will request the owners of premises that have been declared as "severely dilapidated " to vacate the houses immediately.



The decision has been taken on Thursday, following the death of two persons when portions of an old building at 9 Ahirtola Street fell on them on Wednesday.

Police field an FIR against the owner of the building for flouting the KMC order asking him to vacate the premises.

The civic authorities began pulling down the entire structure. The century-old building is a Debattur trust and has not been maintained for many years.

Senior officials of KMC said there are 100 buildings in the city that have been declared as "severely dilapidated."

Notices have been served on the owners requesting them to vacate the premises at the earliest to avoid any accident. The officials said: " We have not taken action against these owners on humanitarian ground. But their indifference to the KMC notices have caused loss of lives.""We have no other option but to vacate these houses," senior officials said. The civic authorities have over and again requested owners of these buildings to submit plans to set up new structures with provision for the tenants.

But the owners could not approach the KMC as most of these properties are litigated. As the buildings have not been maintained for the past several years it is very risky for those staying in the adjoining premises.Meanwhile, portions of two old dilapidated buildings collapsed in the Burrabazar area on Thursday. No injuries were reported. The office building at 3, Clive Row is abandoned while the house on Cotton Street the tenants continue to live.