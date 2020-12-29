KMC conducts sample survey of Covid patients with comorbidity in 10 wards

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has collaborated with an NGO working for assistance of Covid patients to carry out a sample survey of patients with comorbidities in 10 wards in the city with the aim to come up with a community response and preparedness model in connection with the disease.



The exercise is presently going on in three wards – 82 in Chetla, 11 in Hatibagan and ward 101 in Baishnabgata Patuli near EM Bypass. "We are finding out what sort of ailments these persons with co morbidities are suffering from, what is their knowledge about that particular disease, what is the treatment protocol they are following and most importantly how to keep these people under close surveillance. The exercise will be carried out in 10 wards in the city and the findings will be submitted to the state Health department on the basis of which the government will frame a policy to ensure proper treatment for these people," said Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators, KMC who is in-charge of the Health department.

It may be mentioned that ward 101 in KMC till date had the highest number of Covid victims in Kolkata. KMC had prepared a list of persons in Kolkata with comorbidities on the basis of a door-to-door survey that had began in the last week of September. Among the Covid positive patients nearly 15 per cent were found to have comorbidities. Around 7.50 lakh households were surveyed by the civic body.

Ghosh claimed on Monday that the new strain of Coronavirus found in Britain has not been detected in any person in Kolkata. "We are in regular exchange of information with the state Health department on this issue and if anybody is found with such new strain we are ready to keep surveillance," he added.