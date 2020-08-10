KMC conducts rapid antigen tests at Patipukur fish market

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Sunday conducted rapid antigen test at Patipukur Fish market in ward 3.



Samples were tested for 60-odd people who are mainly sellers of the fish market. Five of them tested positive among whom three were asymptomatic.

"Those who reported positive have been asked to stay in home quarantine. If there is lack of facility to be in home quarantine we will make arrangements for their stay at KMC's safe homes," said a senior official of KMC's Health department.

It may be mentioned that Patipukur fish market is one of the largest and busiest fish markets in the country and around 5,000 people visit the market daily for buying fishes even during Covid times. There are 130 fish traders associated with the market.

"We have selected this congested market with the aim to detect super spreaders. We had made a list of the sellers some of whom had symptoms of cough and cold and some others who have claimed that they have co-morbidities. Accordingly we collected samples and results were available in 30 to 45 minutes time ," said Dr Santanu Sen, co-ordinator of ward 3 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Sen said that if somebody with symptoms is found negative in rapid antigen test

he will be undergoing RT-PCR test.

"No one should panic if he is detected positive. The state government has developed necessary infrastructure for treatment of Covid patients in hospitals. People can also stay at home consult doctors on telephone and undergo treatment," said Debasish Jana, secretary of Patipukur Fish Market Association.