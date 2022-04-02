KMC committee to review excess expenditure of its depts

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has formed a committee to review the excess expenditure of different departments under it.



The initiative comes a month after Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim placed a deficit budget of Rs 177 crore for the year 2022-23 by making up much of the deficit for 2021-22 that was pegged at Rs 580 crore.

According to a notification issued by the KMC on April 1, 2022, the committee consists of Spl. Mpl. Commissioner (G&D) Tapas Chowdhury (chairman of the committee), Spl. Mpl. Commissioner (Rev.) Somnath De (member of the committee), Mpl. Secretary Harihar Prasad Mondal (member, convenor of the committee), CMF&A Arkadeb Bhadury (member of the committee), CME (SWM) Subhasish Chattopadhyay (member of the committee), DG (Civil) Pantu Kumar Dhua (member of the committee) and Ch. Mngr. (Sys) Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (member of the committee).

Meanwhile, the KMC on Thursday decided to give tabs worth Rs 49,000 to all the members of the MMIC to smoothen online official operations.